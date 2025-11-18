Savant Capital LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 550,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

