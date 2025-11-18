Savant Capital LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Qorvo by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

