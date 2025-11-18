Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $78,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

