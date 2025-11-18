Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 782.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

