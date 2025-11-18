Savant Capital LLC Invests $375,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,622 shares of company stock worth $212,289. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.