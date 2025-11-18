Savant Capital LLC Invests $332,000 in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the 1st quarter worth $23,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the first quarter worth about $6,719,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 14.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Quaker Houghton during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of KWR opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -299.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

