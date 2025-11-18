Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised PriceSmart from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $1,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,286.50. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,026. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

