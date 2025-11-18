Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

