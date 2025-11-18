Savant Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. $GES

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $3,257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Guess? by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 562.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Small Cap Consu downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

