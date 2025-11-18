Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.