Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 10,093 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

