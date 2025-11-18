Rothschild Investment LLC Trims Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,207. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 152,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 3.2%

PRDO stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.