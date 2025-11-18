Rothschild Investment LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

