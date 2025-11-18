Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $116.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

