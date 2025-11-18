Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,690,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 429,051 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

