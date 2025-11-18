Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,053,000 after purchasing an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,651,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after buying an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

