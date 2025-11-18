Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

