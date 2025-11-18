Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $211.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.60 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

