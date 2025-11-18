Roth Capital Forecasts Stronger Earnings for FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for FitLife Brands in a research note issued on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FitLife Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FitLife Brands’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FitLife Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised FitLife Brands from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FitLife Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLF opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.64. FitLife Brands has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FitLife Brands by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FitLife Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

