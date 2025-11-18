Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

