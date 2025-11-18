Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy Sells 287,283 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 287,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $5,978,359.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,221,076 shares in the company, valued at $732,950,591.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $11,068,221.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,027,670 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,892,531.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,000,175.36.

On Thursday, September 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 194,933 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,518,534.36.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $14,937,500.00.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROIV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.