Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -113.97 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.