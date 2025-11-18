Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $43,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,025,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,918,699.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

