Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $43,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,025,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,918,699.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Companies
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.