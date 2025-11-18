Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,357 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 162,617 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,543,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

