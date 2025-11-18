Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 16,283 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

