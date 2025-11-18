Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31.54 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,869,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

