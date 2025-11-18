Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.11 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

