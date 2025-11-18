Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.25 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Illumina by 3.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 61,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

