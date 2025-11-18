Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.52 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after buying an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,822,000 after buying an additional 2,355,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

