Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.70 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.