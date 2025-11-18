Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EEM opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.