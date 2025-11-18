Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $335.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.49 and a 200 day moving average of $314.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

