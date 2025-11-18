Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 30,132 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

