Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,850 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,728,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after acquiring an additional 197,214 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $21,549,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $17,909,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ATR opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

