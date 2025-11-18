Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $293.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

