Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.42 and last traded at $115.97. 39,784,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 40,125,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,930.19. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

