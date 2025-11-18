RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Acquires 7,045 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $102,152.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $917,197.50. This trade represents a 12.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 3,664 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,494.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $61,802.65.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RMI stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

