Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 43,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

