Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.12. 13,399,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,370,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Richtech Robotics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,000. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

