Reviewing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) & SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% Gevo -37.33% -9.49% -6.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SUNation Energy and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gevo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 325.39%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and Gevo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.07 million 0.07 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 Gevo $16.92 million 27.35 -$78.64 million ($0.20) -9.55

SUNation Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUNation Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gevo beats SUNation Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

