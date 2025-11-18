Reviewing Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) & Its Peers

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Brenmiller Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy’s rivals have a beta of -75.99, meaning that their average share price is 7,699% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brenmiller Energy Competitors 443 1211 1858 82 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brenmiller Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Brenmiller Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brenmiller Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy Competitors -24.62% -22.58% -3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $387,000.00 -$6.77 million -0.03 Brenmiller Energy Competitors $20.94 billion $326.27 million -0.73

Brenmiller Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy rivals beat Brenmiller Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

