Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $209.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

