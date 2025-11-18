Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $704.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.