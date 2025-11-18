Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC):

11/8/2025 – Benitec Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2025 – Benitec Biopharma was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/4/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/4/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Benitec Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Benitec Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Benitec Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2025 – Benitec Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Benitec Biopharma

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $19,999,993.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,765,362.50. This trade represents a 18.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

