Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atalaya Mining (ATYM)

11/14/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 800 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 830 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 705 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 to GBX 830. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 630. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 580 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Atalaya Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 to GBX 620. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620, for a total transaction of £434,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

