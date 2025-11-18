Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.05 and traded as low as $36.55. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 261,490 shares.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 2,700 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,530.20. This represents a 24.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

