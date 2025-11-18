RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE RBC opened at $428.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $290.56 and a one year high of $448.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

