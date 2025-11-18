RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $214,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $428.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.67. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $290.56 and a twelve month high of $448.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $471.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

