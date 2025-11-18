Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.50 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 1,349,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,044,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

About Rainbow Rare Earths

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

