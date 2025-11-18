Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 4,457 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 153,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IDEX by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in IDEX by 89.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IDEX by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.